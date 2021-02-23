Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Business Partners, Whirlpool and Estee Lauder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/21, Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU), Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Business Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 3/31/21, Whirlpool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 3/15/21, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 3/15/21. As a percentage of BBU's recent stock price of $42.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when BBU shares open for trading on 2/25/21. Similarly, investors should look for WHR to open 0.65% lower in price and for EL to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BBU, WHR, and EL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU):



Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR):



Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.59% for Brookfield Business Partners LP, 2.59% for Whirlpool Corp, and 0.74% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. .

In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Business Partners LP shares are currently down about 0.5%, Whirlpool Corp shares are down about 1.4%, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

