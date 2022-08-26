Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Asset Management, Bank of Hawaii Corp and AGNC Investment Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/22, Brookfield Asset Management Inc (Symbol: BAM), Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH), and AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 9/29/22, Bank of Hawaii Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/15/22, and AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 9/12/22. As a percentage of BAM's recent stock price of $51.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when BAM shares open for trading on 8/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for BOH to open 0.86% lower in price and for AGNC to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAM, BOH, and AGNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (Symbol: BAM):



Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.09% for Brookfield Asset Management Inc, 3.45% for Bank of Hawaii Corp, and 11.46% for AGNC Investment Corp.

In Friday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Bank of Hawaii Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and AGNC Investment Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

