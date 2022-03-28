Ex-Dividend Reminder: Broadstone Net Lease, US Bancorp and Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/22, Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL), US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Broadstone Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 4/15/22, US Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 4/15/22, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 4/15/22. As a percentage of BNL's recent stock price of $21.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when BNL shares open for trading on 3/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for USB to open 0.82% lower in price and for ARE to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BNL, USB, and ARE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL):



US Bancorp (Symbol: USB):



Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.88% for Broadstone Net Lease Inc, 3.27% for US Bancorp, and 2.35% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

In Monday trading, Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, US Bancorp shares are off about 1.4%, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.