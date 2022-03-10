Ex-Dividend Reminder: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Preferred Apartment Communities and NetSTREIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/22, Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR), Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (Symbol: APTS), and NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Broadridge Financial Solutions will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 4/5/22, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 4/14/22, and NetSTREIT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/30/22. As a percentage of BR's recent stock price of $145.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when BR shares open for trading on 3/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for APTS to open 0.69% lower in price and for NTST to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BR, APTS, and NTST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.77% for Broadridge Financial Solutions, 2.75% for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc., and 3.78% for NetSTREIT Corp.

In Thursday trading, Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are currently off about 1.4%, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and NetSTREIT Corp shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

