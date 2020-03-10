Ex-Dividend Reminder: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Comerica and Hanover Insurance Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/20, Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR), Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), and Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Broadridge Financial Solutions will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 4/3/20, Comerica, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 4/1/20, and Hanover Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/27/20. As a percentage of BR's recent stock price of $95.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when BR shares open for trading on 3/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for CMA to open 1.76% lower in price and for THG to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BR, CMA, and THG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR):



Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA):



Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.27% for Broadridge Financial Solutions, 7.06% for Comerica, Inc., and 2.29% for Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are currently up about 3.9%, Comerica, Inc. shares are up about 7.1%, and Hanover Insurance Group Inc shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.