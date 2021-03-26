Ex-Dividend Reminder: Broadmark Realty Capital, Four Corners Property Trust and Boston Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/21, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK), Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.07 on 4/15/21, Four Corners Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3175 on 4/15/21, and Boston Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 4/30/21. As a percentage of BRMK's recent stock price of $10.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when BRMK shares open for trading on 3/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for FCPT to open 1.16% lower in price and for BXP to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRMK, FCPT, and BXP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK):



Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT):



Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.06% for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, 4.65% for Four Corners Property Trust Inc, and 3.74% for Boston Properties Inc.

In Friday trading, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Four Corners Property Trust Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Boston Properties Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

