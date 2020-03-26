Ex-Dividend Reminder: Broadmark Realty Capital, Corporate Office Properties Trust and Humana

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/20, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK), Corporate Office Properties Trust (Symbol: OFC), and Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 4/15/20, Corporate Office Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 4/15/20, and Humana Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 4/24/20. As a percentage of BRMK's recent stock price of $8.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when BRMK shares open for trading on 3/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for OFC to open 1.26% lower in price and for HUM to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRMK, OFC, and HUM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK):



Corporate Office Properties Trust (Symbol: OFC):



Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.96% for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, 5.02% for Corporate Office Properties Trust, and 0.89% for Humana Inc..

In Thursday trading, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc shares are currently up about 4.1%, Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are up about 3%, and Humana Inc. shares are up about 4.6% on the day.

