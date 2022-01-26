Ex-Dividend Reminder: Broadmark Realty Capital, Citizens Financial Group and Bank of New York Mellon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/28/22, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK), Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.07 on 2/15/22, Citizens Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 2/11/22, and Bank of New York Mellon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 2/11/22. As a percentage of BRMK's recent stock price of $9.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when BRMK shares open for trading on 1/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for CFG to open 0.75% lower in price and for BK to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRMK, CFG, and BK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK):



Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG):



Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.85% for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, 3.01% for Citizens Financial Group Inc, and 2.28% for Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

