Ex-Dividend Reminder: Broadmark Realty Capital, Brookfield Asset Management and RLI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/22, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK), Brookfield Asset Management Inc (Symbol: BAM), and RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.07 on 6/15/22, Brookfield Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 6/30/22, and RLI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 6/21/22. As a percentage of BRMK's recent stock price of $7.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when BRMK shares open for trading on 5/27/22. Similarly, investors should look for BAM to open 0.30% lower in price and for RLI to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRMK, BAM, and RLI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK):



Brookfield Asset Management Inc (Symbol: BAM):



RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.46% for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, 1.20% for Brookfield Asset Management Inc, and 0.89% for RLI Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Brookfield Asset Management Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and RLI Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

