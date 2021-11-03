Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brinks, W.W. Grainger and Standex International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/5/21, Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO), W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), and Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brinks Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/1/21, W.W. Grainger Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 12/1/21, and Standex International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 11/24/21. As a percentage of BCO's recent stock price of $67.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Brinks Co to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when BCO shares open for trading on 11/5/21. Similarly, investors should look for GWW to open 0.34% lower in price and for SXI to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCO, GWW, and SXI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO):



W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW):



Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.18% for Brinks Co, 1.38% for W.W. Grainger Inc., and 0.92% for Standex International Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Brinks Co shares are currently down about 0.6%, W.W. Grainger Inc. shares are down about 0.1%, and Standex International Corp. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.