Ex-Dividend Reminder: BP Midstream Partners, Enterprise Products Partners and Targa Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/28/22, BP Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: BPMP), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BP Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3475 on 2/14/22, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.465 on 2/11/22, and Targa Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 2/15/22. As a percentage of BPMP's recent stock price of $18.37, this dividend works out to approximately 1.89%, so look for shares of BP Midstream Partners LP to trade 1.89% lower — all else being equal — when BPMP shares open for trading on 1/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for EPD to open 1.91% lower in price and for TRGP to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BPMP, EPD, and TRGP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BP Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: BPMP):



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD):



Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.57% for BP Midstream Partners LP, 7.63% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P., and 2.45% for Targa Resources Corp.

In Wednesday trading, BP Midstream Partners LP shares are currently up about 1.6%, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are up about 0.7%, and Targa Resources Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.