Ex-Dividend Reminder: BP, Levi Strauss and Dana

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/21, BP plc (Symbol: BPAQF), Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI), and Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BP plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0525 on 6/18/21, Levi Strauss & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 5/25/21, and Dana Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 5/28/21. As a percentage of BPAQF's recent stock price of $4.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of BP plc to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when BPAQF shares open for trading on 5/6/21. Similarly, investors should look for LEVI to open 0.20% lower in price and for DAN to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BPAQF, LEVI, and DAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BP plc (Symbol: BPAQF):



Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI):



Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.06% for BP plc, 0.79% for Levi Strauss & Co., and 1.57% for Dana Inc.

In Tuesday trading, BP plc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Levi Strauss & Co. shares are off about 0.7%, and Dana Inc shares are down about 1% on the day.

