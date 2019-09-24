Ex-Dividend Reminder: Boyd Gaming, Covanta Holding and Pattern Energy Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/26/19, Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD), Covanta Holding Corp (Symbol: CVA), and Pattern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: PEGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Boyd Gaming Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 10/15/19, Covanta Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/4/19, and Pattern Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.422 on 10/31/19. As a percentage of BYD's recent stock price of $25.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Boyd Gaming Corp. to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when BYD shares open for trading on 9/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for CVA to open 1.40% lower in price and for PEGI to open 1.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BYD, CVA, and PEGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD):



Covanta Holding Corp (Symbol: CVA):



Pattern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: PEGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.08% for Boyd Gaming Corp., 5.61% for Covanta Holding Corp, and 6.15% for Pattern Energy Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Boyd Gaming Corp. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Covanta Holding Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Pattern Energy Group Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

