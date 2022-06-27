Ex-Dividend Reminder: Boston Properties, Ameris Bancorp and Terreno Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/22, Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB), and Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Boston Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 7/29/22, Ameris Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 7/8/22, and Terreno Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 7/14/22. As a percentage of BXP's recent stock price of $91.94, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of Boston Properties Inc to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when BXP shares open for trading on 6/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for ABCB to open 0.36% lower in price and for TRNO to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BXP, ABCB, and TRNO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP):



Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB):



Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.26% for Boston Properties Inc, 1.44% for Ameris Bancorp, and 2.32% for Terreno Realty Corp.

In Monday trading, Boston Properties Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Ameris Bancorp shares are up about 0.8%, and Terreno Realty Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

