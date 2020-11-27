Ex-Dividend Reminder: BorgWarner, McDonald's and Jack in the Box

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/20, BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA), McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), and Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BorgWarner Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/15/20, McDonald's Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.29 on 12/15/20, and Jack in the Box, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/18/20. As a percentage of BWA's recent stock price of $39.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of BorgWarner Inc to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when BWA shares open for trading on 11/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for MCD to open 0.59% lower in price and for JACK to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BWA, MCD, and JACK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA):



McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD):



Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.74% for BorgWarner Inc, 2.35% for McDonald's Corp, and 1.75% for Jack in the Box, Inc..

In Friday trading, BorgWarner Inc shares are currently trading flat, McDonald's Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

