Markets
BAH

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Wabtec and AGCO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/12/22, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH), Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), and AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 8/31/22, Wabtec Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/29/22, and AGCO Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of BAH's recent stock price of $95.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when BAH shares open for trading on 8/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for WAB to open 0.16% lower in price and for AGCO to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAH, WAB, and AGCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH):

BAH+Dividend+History+Chart

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB):

WAB+Dividend+History+Chart

AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO):

AGCO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.79% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., 0.64% for Wabtec Corp, and 0.88% for AGCO Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Wabtec Corp shares are up about 2.2%, and AGCO Corp. shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAH WAB AGCO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular