Ex-Dividend Reminder: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Leidos Holdings and Installed Building Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/22, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH), Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS), and Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 6/30/22, Leidos Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 6/30/22, and Installed Building Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 6/30/22. As a percentage of BAH's recent stock price of $85.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when BAH shares open for trading on 6/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for LDOS to open 0.35% lower in price and for IBP to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAH, LDOS, and IBP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH):



Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS):



Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.02% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., 1.41% for Leidos Holdings Inc, and 1.30% for Installed Building Products Inc.

In Friday trading, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are currently down about 1%, Leidos Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.9%, and Installed Building Products Inc shares are off about 2.2% on the day.

