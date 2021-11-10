Ex-Dividend Reminder: BOK Financial, Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Kemper

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/21, BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (Symbol: MNR), and Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BOK Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 11/24/21, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/15/21, and Kemper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/1/21. As a percentage of BOKF's recent stock price of $110.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of BOK Financial Corp to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when BOKF shares open for trading on 11/12/21. Similarly, investors should look for MNR to open 0.86% lower in price and for KMPR to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BOKF, MNR, and KMPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF):



Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (Symbol: MNR):



Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for BOK Financial Corp, 3.42% for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, and 2.01% for Kemper Corp.

In Wednesday trading, BOK Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.7%, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp shares are trading flat, and Kemper Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

