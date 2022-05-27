Ex-Dividend Reminder: Boise Cascade, Ball and Ashland Global Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/22, Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC), Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL), and Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Boise Cascade Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/15/22, Ball Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/15/22, and Ashland Global Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 6/15/22. As a percentage of BCC's recent stock price of $82.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Boise Cascade Co. to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when BCC shares open for trading on 5/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for BALL to open 0.28% lower in price and for ASH to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCC, BALL, and ASH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC):



Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL):



Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.58% for Boise Cascade Co., 1.10% for Ball Corp, and 1.26% for Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Boise Cascade Co. shares are currently up about 2.6%, Ball Corp shares are up about 1.1%, and Ashland Global Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.