Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bnp Paribas, Yum China Holdings and Johnson & Johnson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/24/21, Bnp Paribas (Symbol: BNPQF), Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC), and Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bnp Paribas will pay its annual dividend of $1.11 on 5/26/21, Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/18/21, and Johnson & Johnson will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 6/8/21. As a percentage of BNPQF's recent stock price of $70.48, this dividend works out to approximately 1.57%, so look for shares of Bnp Paribas to trade 1.57% lower — all else being equal — when BNPQF shares open for trading on 5/24/21. Similarly, investors should look for YUMC to open 0.19% lower in price and for JNJ to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BNPQF, YUMC, and JNJ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bnp Paribas (Symbol: BNPQF):



Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC):



Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.57% for Bnp Paribas, 0.74% for Yum China Holdings Inc, and 2.49% for Johnson & Johnson.

In Thursday trading, Bnp Paribas shares are currently up about 4.1%, Yum China Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Johnson & Johnson shares are trading flat on the day.

