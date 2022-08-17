Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blue Owl Capital, Advanced Energy Industries and Switch

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/22, Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL), Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS), and Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 8/29/22, Advanced Energy Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/2/22, and Switch Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0525 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of OWL's recent stock price of $12.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when OWL shares open for trading on 8/19/22. Similarly, investors should look for AEIS to open 0.11% lower in price and for SWCH to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OWL, AEIS, and SWCH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL):



Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS):



Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.47% for Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A, 0.42% for Advanced Energy Industries Inc, and 0.62% for Switch Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A shares are currently off about 0.6%, Advanced Energy Industries Inc shares are down about 1.6%, and Switch Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

