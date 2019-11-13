Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bloomin' Brands, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Southern

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/19, Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bloomin' Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 11/27/19, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4575 on 12/12/19, and Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 12/6/19. As a percentage of BLMN's recent stock price of $23.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Bloomin' Brands Inc to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when BLMN shares open for trading on 11/15/19. Similarly, investors should look for WBA to open 0.73% lower in price and for SO to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BLMN, WBA, and SO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN):



Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA):



Southern Company (Symbol: SO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.73% for Bloomin' Brands Inc, 2.93% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, and 4.05% for Southern Company .

In Wednesday trading, Bloomin' Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Southern Company shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.