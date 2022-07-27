Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blackstone, Pacific Premier Bancorp and Aon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/29/22, Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI), and Aon plc (Symbol: AON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blackstone Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.27 on 8/8/22, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 8/12/22, and Aon plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 8/12/22. As a percentage of BX's recent stock price of $93.82, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of Blackstone Inc to trade 1.35% lower — all else being equal — when BX shares open for trading on 7/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for PPBI to open 1.01% lower in price and for AON to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BX, PPBI, and AON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX):



Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI):



Aon plc (Symbol: AON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.41% for Blackstone Inc, 4.03% for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, and 0.80% for Aon plc.

In Wednesday trading, Blackstone Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and Aon plc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

