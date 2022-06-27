Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, InvenTrust Properties and Kilroy Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/22, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT), and Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 7/15/22, InvenTrust Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2052 on 7/15/22, and Kilroy Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 7/13/22. As a percentage of BXMT's recent stock price of $28.91, this dividend works out to approximately 2.14%, so look for shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc to trade 2.14% lower — all else being equal — when BXMT shares open for trading on 6/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for IVT to open 0.77% lower in price and for KRC to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BXMT, IVT, and KRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT):



InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT):



Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.58% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, 3.10% for InvenTrust Properties Corp, and 3.84% for Kilroy Realty Corp.

In Monday trading, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, InvenTrust Properties Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Kilroy Realty Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.