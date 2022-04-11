Ex-Dividend Reminder: BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II, BankUnited and American Financial Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/13/22, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (Symbol: BMEZ), BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU), and American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II will pay its monthly dividend of $0.145 on 4/29/22, BankUnited Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/29/22, and American Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 4/25/22. As a percentage of BMEZ's recent stock price of $20.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when BMEZ shares open for trading on 4/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for BKU to open 0.59% lower in price and for AFG to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMEZ, BKU, and AFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (Symbol: BMEZ):



BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU):



American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.67% for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II, 2.34% for BankUnited Inc., and 1.51% for American Financial Group Inc.

In Monday trading, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II shares are currently down about 0.6%, BankUnited Inc. shares are up about 1.3%, and American Financial Group Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

