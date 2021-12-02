Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blackrock, Glacier Bancorp and Berkley

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/21, Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), and Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blackrock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.13 on 12/23/21, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/16/21, and Berkley Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/22/21. As a percentage of BLK's recent stock price of $906.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Blackrock Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when BLK shares open for trading on 12/6/21. Similarly, investors should look for GBCI to open 0.59% lower in price and for WRB to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BLK, GBCI, and WRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK):



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI):



Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.82% for Blackrock Inc, 2.35% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc., and 0.68% for Berkley Corp.

In Thursday trading, Blackrock Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 0.8%, and Berkley Corp shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

