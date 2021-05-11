Ex-Dividend Reminder: Black Stone Minerals, ConocoPhillips and Enbridge

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/21, Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM), ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), and Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Black Stone Minerals LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 5/21/21, ConocoPhillips will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 6/1/21, and Enbridge Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.835 on 6/1/21. As a percentage of BSM's recent stock price of $10.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.66%, so look for shares of Black Stone Minerals LP to trade 1.66% lower — all else being equal — when BSM shares open for trading on 5/13/21. Similarly, investors should look for COP to open 0.78% lower in price and for ENB to open 2.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BSM, COP, and ENB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM):



ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP):



Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.63% for Black Stone Minerals LP, 3.11% for ConocoPhillips, and 8.44% for Enbridge Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Black Stone Minerals LP shares are currently off about 1.9%, ConocoPhillips shares are off about 3.1%, and Enbridge Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

