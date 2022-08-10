Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bio-Techne, AmerisourceBergen and Becton Dickinson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/12/22, Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC), and Becton Dickinson and Company Depositary Shares E (Symbol: BDXB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bio-Techne Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 8/29/22, AmerisourceBergen Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 8/29/22, and Becton Dickinson and Company Depositary Shares E will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of TECH's recent stock price of $366.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Bio-Techne Corp to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when TECH shares open for trading on 8/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for ABC to open 0.32% lower in price and for BDXB to open 1.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TECH, ABC, and BDXB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH):



AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC):



Becton Dickinson and Company Depositary Shares E (Symbol: BDXB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.35% for Bio-Techne Corp, 1.26% for AmerisourceBergen Corp., and 5.79% for Becton Dickinson and Company Depositary Shares E.

In Wednesday trading, Bio-Techne Corp shares are currently up about 1.6%, AmerisourceBergen Corp. shares are up about 0.8%, and Becton Dickinson and Company Depositary Shares E shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

