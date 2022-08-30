Ex-Dividend Reminder: BHP Group, Linde and Suncor Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/22, BHP Group Ltd (Symbol: BHP), Linde plc (Symbol: LIN), and Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BHP Group Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $3.50 on 9/22/22, Linde plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.17 on 9/16/22, and Suncor Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 9/26/22. As a percentage of BHP's recent stock price of $57.13, this dividend works out to approximately 6.13%, so look for shares of BHP Group Ltd to trade 6.13% lower — all else being equal — when BHP shares open for trading on 9/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for LIN to open 0.40% lower in price and for SU to open 1.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BHP, LIN, and SU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BHP Group Ltd (Symbol: BHP):



Linde plc (Symbol: LIN):



Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.25% for BHP Group Ltd, 1.61% for Linde plc, and 5.57% for Suncor Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, BHP Group Ltd shares are currently down about 1.2%, Linde plc shares are up about 0.8%, and Suncor Energy Inc shares are off about 3% on the day.

