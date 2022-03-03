Ex-Dividend Reminder: BGC Partners, Jack Henry & Associates and Bentley Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/22, BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP), Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY), and Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BGC Partners Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/22/22, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 3/25/22, and Bentley Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 3/15/22. As a percentage of BGCP's recent stock price of $4.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of BGC Partners Inc - Class A to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when BGCP shares open for trading on 3/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for JKHY to open 0.27% lower in price and for BSY to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BGCP, JKHY, and BSY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP):



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY):



Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for BGC Partners Inc - Class A, 1.08% for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., and 0.29% for Bentley Systems Inc.

In Thursday trading, BGC Partners Inc - Class A shares are currently trading flat, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares are up about 0.8%, and Bentley Systems Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

