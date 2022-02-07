Ex-Dividend Reminder: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Independent Bank Group and Standard and Poors Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/22, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB), Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX), and Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 2/24/22, Independent Bank Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 2/17/22, and Standard and Poors Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 3/10/22. As a percentage of BHLB's recent stock price of $30.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when BHLB shares open for trading on 2/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for IBTX to open 0.49% lower in price and for SPGI to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BHLB, IBTX, and SPGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB):



Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX):



Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.59% for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, 1.97% for Independent Bank Group Inc., and 0.74% for Standard and Poors Global Inc.

In Monday trading, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Independent Bank Group Inc. shares are off about 0.1%, and Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

