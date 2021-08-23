Ex-Dividend Reminder: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, First Bancorp and Voya Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/25/21, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB), First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP), and Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/9/21, First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/10/21, and Voya Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 9/29/21. As a percentage of BHLB's recent stock price of $26.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when BHLB shares open for trading on 8/25/21. Similarly, investors should look for FBP to open 0.55% lower in price and for VOYA to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BHLB, FBP, and VOYA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB):



First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP):



Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.84% for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, 2.20% for First Bancorp, and 1.02% for Voya Financial Inc.

In Monday trading, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, First Bancorp shares are up about 1.3%, and Voya Financial Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

