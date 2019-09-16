Ex-Dividend Reminder: Berkley, QTS Realty Trust and Getty Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/18/19, Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB), QTS Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: QTS), and Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Berkley Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 10/3/19, QTS Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 10/4/19, and Getty Realty Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/3/19. As a percentage of WRB's recent stock price of $70.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Berkley Corp to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when WRB shares open for trading on 9/18/19. Similarly, investors should look for QTS to open 0.89% lower in price and for GTY to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WRB, QTS, and GTY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB):



QTS Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: QTS):



Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.62% for Berkley Corp, 3.56% for QTS Realty Trust Inc, and 4.31% for Getty Realty Corp..

In Monday trading, Berkley Corp shares are currently off about 0.5%, QTS Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Getty Realty Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.