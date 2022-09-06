Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bentley Systems, NVIDIA and Kontoor Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/7/22, Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY), NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), and Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bentley Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 9/14/22, NVIDIA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 9/29/22, and Kontoor Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 9/19/22. As a percentage of BSY's recent stock price of $36.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Bentley Systems Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when BSY shares open for trading on 9/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for NVDA to open 0.03% lower in price and for KTB to open 1.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BSY, NVDA, and KTB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY):



NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA):



Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.33% for Bentley Systems Inc, 0.12% for NVIDIA Corp, and 5.00% for Kontoor Brands Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Bentley Systems Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, NVIDIA Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and Kontoor Brands Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

