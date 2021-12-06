Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bentley Systems, Canadian National Railway and Franco-Nevada

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/21, Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY), Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI), and Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bentley Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 12/16/21, Canadian National Railway Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.615 on 12/30/21, and Franco-Nevada Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/23/21. As a percentage of BSY's recent stock price of $45.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Bentley Systems Inc to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when BSY shares open for trading on 12/8/21. Similarly, investors should look for CNI to open 0.48% lower in price and for FNV to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BSY, CNI, and FNV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY):



Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI):



Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.26% for Bentley Systems Inc, 1.91% for Canadian National Railway Co, and 0.91% for Franco-Nevada Corp.

In Monday trading, Bentley Systems Inc shares are currently off about 1.9%, Canadian National Railway Co shares are up about 0.8%, and Franco-Nevada Corp shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

