Ex-Dividend Reminder: Benchmark Electronics, Regal Rexnord and Stantec

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/22, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE), Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX), and Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 4/14/22, Regal Rexnord Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 4/14/22, and Stantec Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 4/18/22. As a percentage of BHE's recent stock price of $25.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when BHE shares open for trading on 3/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for RRX to open 0.21% lower in price and for STN to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BHE, RRX, and STN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE):



Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX):



Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.57% for Benchmark Electronics, Inc., 0.85% for Regal Rexnord Corp, and 1.44% for Stantec Inc.

In Monday trading, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.8%, Regal Rexnord Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Stantec Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.