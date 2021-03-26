Ex-Dividend Reminder: Benchmark Electronics, Lennox International and Granite Construction

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/21, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE), Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII), and Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 4/14/21, Lennox International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 4/15/21, and Granite Construction Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 4/15/21. As a percentage of BHE's recent stock price of $29.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when BHE shares open for trading on 3/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for LII to open 0.25% lower in price and for GVA to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BHE, LII, and GVA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE):



Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII):



Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.16% for Benchmark Electronics, Inc., 0.99% for Lennox International Inc, and 1.39% for Granite Construction Inc.

In Friday trading, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.3%, Lennox International Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Granite Construction Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

