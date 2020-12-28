Ex-Dividend Reminder: Benchmark Electronics, Kansas City Southern and Deere

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/20, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE), Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU), and Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 1/13/21, Kansas City Southern will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/20/21, and Deere & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 2/8/21. As a percentage of BHE's recent stock price of $26.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when BHE shares open for trading on 12/29/20. Similarly, investors should look for KSU to open 0.22% lower in price and for DE to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BHE, KSU, and DE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE):



Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU):



Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.39% for Benchmark Electronics, Inc., 0.87% for Kansas City Southern, and 1.12% for Deere & Co..

In Monday trading, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Kansas City Southern shares are up about 1%, and Deere & Co. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

