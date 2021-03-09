Ex-Dividend Reminder: Belden, Textron and Enersys

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/21, Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC), Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT), and Enersys (Symbol: ENS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Belden Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 4/7/21, Textron Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 4/1/21, and Enersys will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 3/26/21. As a percentage of BDC's recent stock price of $45.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Belden Inc to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when BDC shares open for trading on 3/11/21. Similarly, investors should look for TXT to open 0.04% lower in price and for ENS to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BDC, TXT, and ENS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC):



Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT):



Enersys (Symbol: ENS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.44% for Belden Inc, 0.16% for Textron Inc, and 0.77% for Enersys.

In Tuesday trading, Belden Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Textron Inc shares are down about 1.2%, and Enersys shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

