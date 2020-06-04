Ex-Dividend Reminder: Becton, Dickinson, TFS Financial Corp and Canadian National Railway

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/8/20, Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX), TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL), and Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 6/30/20, TFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/23/20, and Canadian National Railway Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 6/30/20. As a percentage of BDX's recent stock price of $241.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when BDX shares open for trading on 6/8/20. Similarly, investors should look for TFSL to open 1.82% lower in price and for CNI to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BDX, TFSL, and CNI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX):



TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL):



Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.31% for Becton, Dickinson & Co, 7.29% for TFS Financial Corp, and 2.59% for Canadian National Railway Co.

In Thursday trading, Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are currently down about 0.5%, TFS Financial Corp shares are off about 1.3%, and Canadian National Railway Co shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

