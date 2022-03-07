Ex-Dividend Reminder: Becton, Dickinson, Kimco Realty and Meta Financial Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/22, Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX), Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM), and Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.87 on 3/31/22, Kimco Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/24/22, and Meta Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 4/1/22. As a percentage of BDX's recent stock price of $272.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when BDX shares open for trading on 3/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for KIM to open 0.81% lower in price and for CASH to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BDX, KIM, and CASH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX):



Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM):



Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.28% for Becton, Dickinson & Co, 3.23% for Kimco Realty Corp, and 0.38% for Meta Financial Group Inc.

In Monday trading, Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are currently down about 1.1%, Kimco Realty Corp shares are down about 0.7%, and Meta Financial Group Inc shares are off about 3% on the day.

