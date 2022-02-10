Ex-Dividend Reminder: Becton Dickinson, Eli Lilly and Amgen

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/22, Becton Dickinson and Company Depositary Shares E (Symbol: BDXB), Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), and Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Becton Dickinson and Company Depositary Shares E will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 3/1/22, Eli Lilly will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 3/10/22, and Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.94 on 3/8/22. As a percentage of BDXB's recent stock price of $54.91, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of Becton Dickinson and Company Depositary Shares E to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when BDXB shares open for trading on 2/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for LLY to open 0.41% lower in price and for AMGN to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BDXB, LLY, and AMGN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Becton Dickinson and Company Depositary Shares E (Symbol: BDXB):



Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY):



Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.46% for Becton Dickinson and Company Depositary Shares E, 1.63% for Eli Lilly, and 3.33% for Amgen Inc.

In Thursday trading, Becton Dickinson and Company Depositary Shares E shares are currently down about 1%, Eli Lilly shares are off about 1.2%, and Amgen Inc shares are off about 1.7% on the day.

