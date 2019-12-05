Ex-Dividend Reminder: Becton, Dickinson, CME Group and Ladder Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/19, Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX), CME Group (Symbol: CME), and Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 12/31/19, CME Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 12/27/19, and Ladder Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 1/3/20. As a percentage of BDX's recent stock price of $257.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when BDX shares open for trading on 12/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for CME to open 0.36% lower in price and for LADR to open 1.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BDX, CME, and LADR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX):



CME Group (Symbol: CME):



Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.23% for Becton, Dickinson & Co, 1.45% for CME Group, and 7.78% for Ladder Capital Corp.

In Thursday trading, Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are currently trading flat, CME Group shares are up about 0.9%, and Ladder Capital Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

