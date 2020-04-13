Ex-Dividend Reminder: Becton, Dickinson, American Financial Group and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/14/20, Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDXA), American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG), and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7656 on 5/1/20, American Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 4/27/20, and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 5/21/20. As a percentage of BDXA's recent stock price of $58.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when BDXA shares open for trading on 4/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for AFG to open 0.57% lower in price and for ILPT to open 1.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BDXA, AFG, and ILPT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDXA):



American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG):



Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.20% for Becton, Dickinson & Co, 2.27% for American Financial Group Inc, and 7.29% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

In Monday trading, Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are currently off about 0.4%, American Financial Group Inc shares are off about 1.5%, and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are off about 4.2% on the day.

