Ex-Dividend Reminder: BCE, Motorola Solutions and Leidos Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/21, BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE), Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI), and Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BCE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.875 on 4/15/21, Motorola Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 4/15/21, and Leidos Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/31/21. As a percentage of BCE's recent stock price of $45.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.91%, so look for shares of BCE Inc to trade 1.91% lower — all else being equal — when BCE shares open for trading on 3/12/21. Similarly, investors should look for MSI to open 0.40% lower in price and for LDOS to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCE, MSI, and LDOS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE):



Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI):



Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.63% for BCE Inc, 1.61% for Motorola Solutions Inc, and 1.45% for Leidos Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, BCE Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Motorola Solutions Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Leidos Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

