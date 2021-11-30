Ex-Dividend Reminder: Baxter International, Navient and FNB

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/21, Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX), Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI), and FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Baxter International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 1/3/22, Navient Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/17/21, and FNB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/15/21. As a percentage of BAX's recent stock price of $75.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Baxter International Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when BAX shares open for trading on 12/2/21. Similarly, investors should look for NAVI to open 0.81% lower in price and for FNB to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAX, NAVI, and FNB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX):



Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI):



FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.48% for Baxter International Inc, 3.23% for Navient Corp, and 4.08% for FNB Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Baxter International Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Navient Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and FNB Corp shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.