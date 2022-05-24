Ex-Dividend Reminder: Barrick Gold, Scotts Miracle-Gro and Cactus

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/26/22, Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD), Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), and Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Barrick Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/15/22, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 6/10/22, and Cactus Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 6/16/22. As a percentage of GOLD's recent stock price of $20.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Barrick Gold Corp. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when GOLD shares open for trading on 5/26/22. Similarly, investors should look for SMG to open 0.74% lower in price and for WHD to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GOLD, SMG, and WHD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD):



Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG):



Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.93% for Barrick Gold Corp., 2.96% for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co, and 0.89% for Cactus Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Barrick Gold Corp. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are down about 1.2%, and Cactus Inc shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

