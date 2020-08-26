Ex-Dividend Reminder: Barrick Gold, LyondellBasell Industries and Agnico Eagle Mines

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/28/20, Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD), LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Barrick Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/15/20, LyondellBasell Industries NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 9/8/20, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/15/20. As a percentage of GOLD's recent stock price of $28.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Barrick Gold Corp. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when GOLD shares open for trading on 8/28/20. Similarly, investors should look for LYB to open 1.53% lower in price and for AEM to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GOLD, LYB, and AEM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD):



LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB):



Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.11% for Barrick Gold Corp., 6.12% for LyondellBasell Industries NV, and 1.02% for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, Barrick Gold Corp. shares are currently up about 0.2%, LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are off about 0.1%, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are trading flat on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.