Ex-Dividend Reminder: Barnes Group, Waste Connections and Xylem

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/20, Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B), Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN), and Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Barnes Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/10/20, Waste Connections Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 3/12/20, and Xylem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/26/20. As a percentage of B's recent stock price of $64.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Barnes Group Inc. to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when B shares open for trading on 2/26/20. Similarly, investors should look for WCN to open 0.18% lower in price and for XYL to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for B, WCN, and XYL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B):



Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN):



Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.00% for Barnes Group Inc., 0.72% for Waste Connections Inc , and 1.21% for Xylem Inc.

In Monday trading, Barnes Group Inc. shares are currently down about 3.3%, Waste Connections Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Xylem Inc shares are down about 2.8% on the day.

