Ex-Dividend Reminder: Barnes Group, BWX Technologies and Xylem

November 17, 2022 — 10:03 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B), BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT), and Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Barnes Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/9/22, BWX Technologies inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/13/22, and Xylem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/20/22. As a percentage of B's recent stock price of $38.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Barnes Group Inc. to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when B shares open for trading on 11/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for BWXT to open 0.37% lower in price and for XYL to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for B, BWXT, and XYL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B):

B+Dividend+History+Chart

BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT):

BWXT+Dividend+History+Chart

Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL):

XYL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for Barnes Group Inc., 1.48% for BWX Technologies inc, and 1.09% for Xylem Inc.

In Thursday trading, Barnes Group Inc. shares are currently down about 1.3%, BWX Technologies inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Xylem Inc shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

